Adhbhut Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 396.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 396.88% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 590.06% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 1600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.