 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adhbhut Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 396.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adhbhut Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 396.88% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 590.06% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 1600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Adhbhut Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.24 0.27 0.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.24 0.27 0.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.02 0.02
Depreciation 0.26 0.17 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.13 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.06 0.00
Other Income -- 0.13 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.07 0.01
Interest 0.06 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 0.01 -0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 0.01 -0.05
Tax 0.17 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 0.01 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 0.01 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 0.01 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.29 0.01 -0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.29 0.01 -0.04
Diluted EPS -0.29 0.01 -0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited