English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adhbhut Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 396.88% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adhbhut Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 396.88% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 down 590.06% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 1600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Adhbhut Infra shares closed at 348.50 on December 21, 2022 (BSE)

    Adhbhut Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.240.270.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.240.270.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.02
    Depreciation0.260.17--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.130.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.060.00
    Other Income--0.130.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.070.01
    Interest0.060.060.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.150.01-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.150.01-0.05
    Tax0.17----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.320.01-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.320.01-0.05
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.01-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.290.01-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.290.01-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.290.01-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Adhbhut Infra #Adhbhut Infrastructure #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am