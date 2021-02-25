English
Adharshila Cap Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 22.95% Y-o-Y

February 25, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adharshila Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 22.95% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 160.34% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Adharshila Cap shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)

Adharshila Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.030.080.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.030.080.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.020.02
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.030.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.03-0.01
Other Income----0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.03-0.01
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.03-0.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.020.03-0.01
Tax-0.010.010.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.02-0.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.02-0.01
Equity Share Capital5.505.505.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.011.41-0.02
Diluted EPS-0.011.41-0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.011.41-0.02
Diluted EPS-0.011.41-0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adharshila Cap #Adharshila Capital Services #Banks - Private Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 25, 2021 10:00 am

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

