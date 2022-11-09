ADF Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.19 crore, up 12.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.19 crore in September 2022 up 12.75% from Rs. 73.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2022 up 21.45% from Rs. 10.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.82 crore in September 2022 up 14.34% from Rs. 16.46 crore in September 2021.

ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in September 2021.

ADF Foods shares closed at 743.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.89% over the last 12 months.