    ADF Foods Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.19 crore, up 12.75% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.19 crore in September 2022 up 12.75% from Rs. 73.78 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.09 crore in September 2022 up 21.45% from Rs. 10.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.82 crore in September 2022 up 14.34% from Rs. 16.46 crore in September 2021.

    ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in September 2021.

    ADF Foods shares closed at 743.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.89% over the last 12 months.

    ADF Foods Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.1972.1673.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.1972.1673.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.4038.2726.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.190.851.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.08-6.591.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.314.614.62
    Depreciation1.331.361.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8727.7223.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.165.9414.22
    Other Income3.333.640.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.499.5815.00
    Interest0.130.120.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.369.4614.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.369.4614.83
    Tax4.272.064.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.097.4010.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.097.4010.78
    Equity Share Capital21.9721.9720.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.963.425.38
    Diluted EPS5.963.425.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.963.425.38
    Diluted EPS5.963.425.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

