ADF Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.45 crore, up 16.8% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.45 crore in March 2022 up 16.8% from Rs. 70.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.80 crore in March 2022 down 8.94% from Rs. 12.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.78 crore in March 2022 down 6.12% from Rs. 18.94 crore in March 2021.

ADF Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.47 in March 2021.

ADF Foods shares closed at 723.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.40% returns over the last 6 months and -27.82% over the last 12 months.

ADF Foods Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 82.45 87.15 70.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 82.45 87.15 70.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.54 26.88 30.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.67 1.51 1.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.35 6.61 0.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.51 4.80 4.52
Depreciation 1.29 1.31 1.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.15 33.05 16.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.94 13.00 16.01
Other Income 3.54 1.54 1.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.49 14.55 17.44
Interest 0.33 0.14 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.16 14.40 17.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.16 14.40 17.19
Tax 4.36 3.67 4.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.80 10.74 12.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.80 10.74 12.96
Equity Share Capital 20.97 20.02 20.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.88 5.36 6.47
Diluted EPS 5.73 5.09 6.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.88 5.36 6.47
Diluted EPS 5.73 5.09 6.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:44 am
