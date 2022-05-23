ADF Foods Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.45 crore, up 16.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.45 crore in March 2022 up 16.8% from Rs. 70.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.80 crore in March 2022 down 8.94% from Rs. 12.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.78 crore in March 2022 down 6.12% from Rs. 18.94 crore in March 2021.

ADF Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.47 in March 2021.

ADF Foods shares closed at 723.35 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.40% returns over the last 6 months and -27.82% over the last 12 months.