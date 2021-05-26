MARKET NEWS

ADF Foods Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.59 crore, up 42.75% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.59 crore in March 2021 up 42.75% from Rs. 49.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.96 crore in March 2021 up 57.43% from Rs. 8.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.94 crore in March 2021 up 50.2% from Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2020.

ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 6.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2020.

ADF Foods shares closed at 1,010.15 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 131.66% returns over the last 6 months and 277.49% over the last 12 months.

ADF Foods Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations70.5968.3449.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations70.5968.3449.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials30.2127.5824.16
Purchase of Traded Goods1.352.491.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.534.26-1.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.524.243.60
Depreciation1.501.471.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.4714.4114.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0113.895.11
Other Income1.430.906.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4414.7911.19
Interest0.250.350.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.1914.4410.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax17.1914.4410.77
Tax4.233.612.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.9610.838.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.9610.838.23
Equity Share Capital20.0220.0220.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.475.414.11
Diluted EPS6.205.264.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.475.414.11
Diluted EPS6.205.264.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2021 01:33 pm

