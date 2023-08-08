English
    ADF Foods Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.59 crore, up 17.23% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.59 crore in June 2023 up 17.23% from Rs. 72.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in June 2023 up 121% from Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.60 crore in June 2023 up 115.72% from Rs. 10.94 crore in June 2022.

    ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 7.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.42 in June 2022.

    ADF Foods shares closed at 1,098.80 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.21% returns over the last 6 months and 54.33% over the last 12 months.

    ADF Foods Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.5998.2272.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.5998.2272.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.1536.6238.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.570.980.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.422.54-6.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.375.094.61
    Depreciation1.401.391.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8324.7327.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.7126.885.94
    Other Income2.500.583.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2027.459.58
    Interest0.110.210.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.0927.259.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.0927.259.46
    Tax5.736.962.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.3620.297.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.3620.297.40
    Equity Share Capital21.9721.9721.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.459.233.42
    Diluted EPS7.459.233.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.459.233.42
    Diluted EPS7.459.233.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    August 08, 2023

