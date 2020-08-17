ADF Foods Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.06 crore, down 15.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.06 crore in June 2020 down 15.98% from Rs. 44.11 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2020 down 42.7% from Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2020 down 41.85% from Rs. 12.76 crore in June 2019.

ADF Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2019.

ADF Foods shares closed at 404.65 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 35.02% returns over the last 6 months and 57.91% over the last 12 months.