    ADF Foods Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.77 crore, up 14.48% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.77 crore in December 2022 up 14.48% from Rs. 87.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.22 crore in December 2022 up 79.05% from Rs. 10.74 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.29 crore in December 2022 up 78.37% from Rs. 15.86 crore in December 2021.

    ADF Foods Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.7783.1987.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.7783.1987.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.8234.4026.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.991.191.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.64-0.086.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.465.314.80
    Depreciation1.441.331.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.1326.8733.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2914.1613.00
    Other Income2.573.331.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8517.4914.55
    Interest0.160.130.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.7017.3614.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.7017.3614.40
    Tax7.474.273.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.2213.0910.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.2213.0910.74
    Equity Share Capital21.9721.9720.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.755.965.36
    Diluted EPS8.755.965.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.755.965.36
    Diluted EPS8.755.965.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited