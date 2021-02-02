ADF Foods Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.34 crore, up 50.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.34 crore in December 2020 up 50.65% from Rs. 45.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.83 crore in December 2020 up 33.55% from Rs. 8.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.26 crore in December 2020 up 73.53% from Rs. 9.37 crore in December 2019.

ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 5.41 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.05 in December 2019.

ADF Foods shares closed at 685.00 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 101.44% returns over the last 6 months and 139.09% over the last 12 months.