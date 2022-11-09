 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ADF Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.74 crore, down 2.42% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 106.74 crore in September 2022 down 2.42% from Rs. 109.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.58 crore in September 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 12.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.89 crore in September 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 19.50 crore in September 2021.

ADF Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in September 2021.

ADF Foods shares closed at 743.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.89% over the last 12 months.

ADF Foods Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 106.74 97.20 109.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 106.74 97.20 109.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.40 38.27 26.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.98 13.62 16.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.41 -2.55 13.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.69 6.74 5.98
Depreciation 3.34 3.28 1.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.06 32.03 28.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.68 5.80 16.92
Other Income 3.88 4.16 0.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.55 9.96 17.83
Interest 0.70 0.66 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.86 9.30 17.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.86 9.30 17.65
Tax 4.26 1.66 5.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.60 7.64 12.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.60 7.64 12.50
Minority Interest -0.02 0.02 -0.07
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.58 7.67 12.43
Equity Share Capital 21.97 21.97 20.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.18 3.54 6.24
Diluted EPS 6.18 3.54 5.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.18 3.54 6.24
Diluted EPS 6.18 3.54 5.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:52 pm
