English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Why Investors Dumping Jubilant Food?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ADF Foods Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.74 crore, down 2.42% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.74 crore in September 2022 down 2.42% from Rs. 109.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.58 crore in September 2022 up 9.25% from Rs. 12.43 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.89 crore in September 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 19.50 crore in September 2021.

    ADF Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in September 2021.

    Close

    ADF Foods shares closed at 743.70 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.89% over the last 12 months.

    ADF Foods Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.7497.20109.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.7497.20109.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.4038.2726.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.9813.6216.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.41-2.5513.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.696.745.98
    Depreciation3.343.281.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.0632.0328.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.685.8016.92
    Other Income3.884.160.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.559.9617.83
    Interest0.700.660.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.869.3017.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.869.3017.65
    Tax4.261.665.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.607.6412.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.607.6412.50
    Minority Interest-0.020.02-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.587.6712.43
    Equity Share Capital21.9721.9720.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.183.546.24
    Diluted EPS6.183.545.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.183.546.24
    Diluted EPS6.183.545.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ADF Foods #ADF Foods Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 01:52 pm