you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ADF Foods Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.93 crore, down 9.78% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.93 crore in September 2019 down 9.78% from Rs. 63.11 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2019 down 10.38% from Rs. 10.36 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.77 crore in September 2019 down 10.21% from Rs. 16.45 crore in September 2018.

ADF Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.64 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.18 in September 2018.

ADF Foods shares closed at 300.75 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 26.02% returns over the last 6 months and 20.95% over the last 12 months.

ADF Foods Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations56.9365.7463.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations56.9365.7463.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.0722.5519.87
Purchase of Traded Goods12.2020.848.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.01-7.222.88
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.895.563.50
Depreciation1.331.351.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.7213.9713.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.728.6813.33
Other Income6.735.202.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4413.8715.38
Interest0.330.190.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1113.6815.17
Exceptional Items0.18-0.58--
P/L Before Tax13.2813.1015.17
Tax4.003.914.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.299.1910.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.299.1910.36
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.299.1910.36
Equity Share Capital20.0220.0220.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.644.595.18
Diluted EPS4.644.594.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.644.595.18
Diluted EPS4.644.594.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Nov 13, 2019 11:49 am

tags #ADF Foods #ADF Foods Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results

