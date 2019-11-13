ADF Foods Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.93 crore, down 9.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.93 crore in September 2019 down 9.78% from Rs. 63.11 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.29 crore in September 2019 down 10.38% from Rs. 10.36 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.77 crore in September 2019 down 10.21% from Rs. 16.45 crore in September 2018.

ADF Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.64 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.18 in September 2018.

ADF Foods shares closed at 300.75 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 26.02% returns over the last 6 months and 20.95% over the last 12 months.