Last Updated : May 23, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ADF Foods Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 64.09 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.09 crore in March 2019 up 8.87% from Rs. 58.87 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2019 down 53.99% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.57 crore in March 2019 up 43.78% from Rs. 12.22 crore in March 2018.

ADF Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.25 in March 2018.

ADF Foods shares closed at 257.90 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.57% returns over the last 6 months and 1.30% over the last 12 months.

ADF Foods Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.09 60.80 58.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.09 60.80 58.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 20.68 18.96 20.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.99 9.69 11.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.66 2.83 0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.77 3.91 4.18
Depreciation 10.93 1.09 3.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.93 17.12 13.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.45 7.20 6.18
Other Income 5.19 0.32 2.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.64 7.52 8.72
Interest 0.23 0.30 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.41 7.23 8.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.41 7.23 8.55
Tax 3.24 2.20 1.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.17 5.03 6.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.17 5.03 6.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.17 5.03 6.88
Equity Share Capital 20.02 20.02 21.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.54 2.43 3.25
Diluted EPS 1.54 2.43 3.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.54 2.43 3.25
Diluted EPS 1.54 2.43 3.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



