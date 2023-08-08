English
    ADF Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.42 crore, up 15.66% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.42 crore in June 2023 up 15.66% from Rs. 97.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.04 crore in June 2023 up 96.13% from Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.37 crore in June 2023 up 84.06% from Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2022.

    ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 6.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.54 in June 2022.

    ADF Foods shares closed at 1,098.80 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.61% returns over the last 6 months and 54.33% over the last 12 months.

    ADF Foods Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.42123.1197.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.42123.1197.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.1536.6238.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.318.0813.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.8313.43-2.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.727.336.74
    Depreciation3.583.543.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.4931.1932.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3422.935.80
    Other Income2.450.584.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7923.509.96
    Interest0.510.640.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.2822.869.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.2822.869.30
    Tax5.556.771.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.7316.097.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.7316.097.64
    Minority Interest0.310.240.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.0416.337.67
    Equity Share Capital21.9721.9721.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.857.433.54
    Diluted EPS6.857.433.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.857.433.54
    Diluted EPS6.857.433.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

