ADF Foods Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.42 crore, up 15.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.42 crore in June 2023 up 15.66% from Rs. 97.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.04 crore in June 2023 up 96.13% from Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.37 crore in June 2023 up 84.06% from Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2022.

ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 6.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.54 in June 2022.

ADF Foods shares closed at 1,098.80 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.61% returns over the last 6 months and 54.33% over the last 12 months.