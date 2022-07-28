English
    ADF Foods Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.20 crore, up 12.77% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.20 crore in June 2022 up 12.77% from Rs. 86.19 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2022 down 31.14% from Rs. 11.14 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.24 crore in June 2022 down 16.83% from Rs. 15.92 crore in June 2021.

    ADF Foods EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.56 in June 2021.

    ADF Foods shares closed at 717.70 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.10% returns over the last 6 months and -25.62% over the last 12 months.

    ADF Foods Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.20108.1686.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.20108.1686.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.2730.5436.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.6217.7443.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.552.42-31.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.746.314.78
    Depreciation3.283.111.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.0335.7920.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.8012.2610.97
    Other Income4.163.863.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.9616.1114.47
    Interest0.660.820.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.3015.2914.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.3015.2914.33
    Tax1.664.023.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.6411.2811.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.6411.2811.14
    Minority Interest0.02-0.07--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.6711.2111.14
    Equity Share Capital21.9720.9720.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.545.585.56
    Diluted EPS3.545.435.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.545.585.56
    Diluted EPS3.545.435.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ADF Foods #ADF Foods Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
