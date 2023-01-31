ADF Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.23 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.23 crore in December 2022 up 5.23% from Rs. 117.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.52 crore in December 2022 up 38.98% from Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.68 crore in December 2022 up 48.18% from Rs. 20.03 crore in December 2021.