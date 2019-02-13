ADF Foods Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 60.80 crore, up 15.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.80 crore in December 2018 up 15.36% from Rs. 52.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2018 up 1445.01% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.61 crore in December 2018 down 10.22% from Rs. 9.59 crore in December 2017.

ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2017.

ADF Foods shares closed at 230.60 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.92% returns over the last 6 months and -8.22% over the last 12 months.