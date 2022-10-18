Add-Shop Promot Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.62 crore, up 29.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.62 crore in September 2022 up 29.88% from Rs. 38.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2022 up 31.52% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.20 crore in September 2022 up 39.22% from Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2021.

Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.06 in September 2021.

Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 68.95 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.26% over the last 12 months.