Add-Shop Promot Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.62 crore, up 29.88% Y-o-Y
October 18, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:
Net Sales at Rs 50.62 crore in September 2022 up 29.88% from Rs. 38.97 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.05 crore in September 2022 up 31.52% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.20 crore in September 2022 up 39.22% from Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2021.
Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.06 in September 2021.
Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 68.95 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.06% returns over the last 6 months and -3.26% over the last 12 months.
|Add-Shop Promotions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.62
|49.63
|38.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.62
|49.63
|38.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|49.91
|35.67
|33.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.70
|1.26
|-5.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.29
|0.36
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.77
|4.46
|4.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.06
|7.81
|5.73
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.06
|7.81
|5.73
|Interest
|0.22
|0.09
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.83
|7.72
|5.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.83
|7.72
|5.64
|Tax
|1.78
|1.78
|1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.05
|5.94
|4.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.05
|5.94
|4.60
|Equity Share Capital
|28.31
|19.26
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.02
|3.09
|4.06
|Diluted EPS
|3.02
|3.09
|4.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.02
|3.09
|4.06
|Diluted EPS
|3.02
|3.09
|4.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited