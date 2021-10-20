Add-Shop Promot Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore, up 153.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.97 crore in September 2021 up 153.21% from Rs. 15.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2021 up 271.39% from Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2021 up 229.05% from Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2020.

Add-Shop Promot EPS has increased to Rs. 4.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2020.

Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 162.50 on October 19, 2021 (BSE)