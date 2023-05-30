Add-Shop Promot Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.89 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.89 crore in March 2023 up 1.26% from Rs. 46.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 down 55.95% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2023 down 4.45% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2022.
Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2022.
Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 36.17 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.33% returns over the last 6 months and -51.48% over the last 12 months.
|Add-Shop Promotions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.89
|52.74
|46.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.89
|52.74
|46.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|33.15
|41.36
|31.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.83
|-1.00
|2.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.01
|Employees Cost
|1.04
|0.66
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.15
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.77
|5.94
|4.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.98
|5.63
|7.32
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.98
|5.63
|7.32
|Interest
|0.05
|0.64
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.94
|4.99
|6.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.94
|4.99
|6.90
|Tax
|4.47
|0.29
|1.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.46
|4.71
|5.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.46
|4.71
|5.59
|Equity Share Capital
|28.31
|28.31
|19.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.01
|1.92
|2.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.01
|1.92
|2.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.01
|1.92
|2.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.01
|1.92
|2.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited