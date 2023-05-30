Add-Shop Promot Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.89 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.89 crore in March 2023 up 1.26% from Rs. 46.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 down 55.95% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2023 down 4.45% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2022.

Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2022.

Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 36.17 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.33% returns over the last 6 months and -51.48% over the last 12 months.