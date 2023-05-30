English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Add-Shop Promot Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.89 crore, up 1.26% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.89 crore in March 2023 up 1.26% from Rs. 46.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 down 55.95% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2023 down 4.45% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2022.

    Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.90 in March 2022.

    Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 36.17 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.33% returns over the last 6 months and -51.48% over the last 12 months.

    Add-Shop Promotions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.8952.7446.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.8952.7446.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.1541.3631.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.83-1.002.58
    Power & Fuel----0.01
    Employees Cost1.040.660.54
    Depreciation0.110.150.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.775.944.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.985.637.32
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.985.637.32
    Interest0.050.640.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.944.996.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.944.996.90
    Tax4.470.291.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.464.715.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.464.715.59
    Equity Share Capital28.3128.3119.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.011.922.90
    Diluted EPS1.011.922.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.011.922.90
    Diluted EPS1.011.922.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Add-Shop Promot #Add-Shop Promotions #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 01:31 pm