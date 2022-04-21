 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Add-Shop Promot Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.31 crore, up 60.62% Y-o-Y

Apr 21, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.31 crore in March 2022 up 60.62% from Rs. 28.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022 up 84.68% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2022 up 56.54% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2021.

Add-Shop Promot EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2021.

Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 121.75 on April 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.33% returns over the last 6 months and 277.40% over the last 12 months.

Add-Shop Promotions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.31 43.18 28.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.31 43.18 28.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.69 41.82 20.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.58 -8.68 2.84
Power & Fuel 0.01 0.01 --
Employees Cost 0.54 0.38 0.42
Depreciation 0.10 0.14 0.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.08 2.74 0.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.32 6.78 4.63
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.32 6.78 4.63
Interest 0.42 0.29 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.90 6.49 3.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.90 6.49 3.95
Tax 1.30 1.15 0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.59 5.33 3.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.59 5.33 3.03
Equity Share Capital 19.26 11.33 11.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.90 4.71 2.67
Diluted EPS 2.90 4.71 2.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.90 4.71 2.67
Diluted EPS 2.90 4.71 2.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Add-Shop Promot #Add-Shop Promotions #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:45 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.