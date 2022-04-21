Add-Shop Promot Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.31 crore, up 60.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.31 crore in March 2022 up 60.62% from Rs. 28.83 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022 up 84.68% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2022 up 56.54% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2021.
Add-Shop Promot EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2021.
Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 121.75 on April 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.33% returns over the last 6 months and 277.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Add-Shop Promotions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.31
|43.18
|28.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.31
|43.18
|28.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31.69
|41.82
|20.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.58
|-8.68
|2.84
|Power & Fuel
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.38
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.14
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.08
|2.74
|0.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.32
|6.78
|4.63
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.32
|6.78
|4.63
|Interest
|0.42
|0.29
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.90
|6.49
|3.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6.90
|6.49
|3.95
|Tax
|1.30
|1.15
|0.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.59
|5.33
|3.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.59
|5.33
|3.03
|Equity Share Capital
|19.26
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.90
|4.71
|2.67
|Diluted EPS
|2.90
|4.71
|2.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.90
|4.71
|2.67
|Diluted EPS
|2.90
|4.71
|2.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited