Add-Shop Promot Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.31 crore, up 60.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.31 crore in March 2022 up 60.62% from Rs. 28.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022 up 84.68% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2022 up 56.54% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2021.

Add-Shop Promot EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.67 in March 2021.

Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 121.75 on April 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.33% returns over the last 6 months and 277.40% over the last 12 months.