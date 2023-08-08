English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Add-Shop Promot Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.32 crore, down 4.66% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.32 crore in June 2023 down 4.66% from Rs. 49.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2023 down 11.27% from Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2023 down 6.92% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022.

    Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.09 in June 2022.

    Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 37.87 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and -48.89% over the last 12 months.

    Add-Shop Promotions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.3246.8949.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.3246.8949.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.8433.1535.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.703.831.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.721.040.29
    Depreciation0.130.110.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.051.774.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.276.987.81
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.276.987.81
    Interest0.230.050.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.056.947.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.056.947.72
    Tax1.774.471.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.272.465.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.272.465.94
    Equity Share Capital28.3128.3119.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.013.09
    Diluted EPS1.861.013.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.013.09
    Diluted EPS1.861.013.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Add-Shop Promot #Add-Shop Promotions #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!