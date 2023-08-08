Add-Shop Promot Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.32 crore, down 4.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.32 crore in June 2023 down 4.66% from Rs. 49.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2023 down 11.27% from Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2023 down 6.92% from Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022.

Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.09 in June 2022.

Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 37.87 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and -48.89% over the last 12 months.