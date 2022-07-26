 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Add-Shop Promot Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore, up 59.11% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore in June 2022 up 59.11% from Rs. 31.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2022 up 67% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022 up 69.51% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2021.

Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2021.

Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 99.00 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.95% returns over the last 6 months and 40.01% over the last 12 months.

Add-Shop Promotions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.63 46.31 31.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.63 46.31 31.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 35.67 31.69 23.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.26 2.58 -0.29
Power & Fuel -- 0.01 --
Employees Cost 0.29 0.54 0.25
Depreciation 0.14 0.10 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.46 4.08 2.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.81 7.32 4.62
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.81 7.32 4.62
Interest 0.09 0.42 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.72 6.90 4.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.72 6.90 4.43
Tax 1.78 1.30 0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.94 5.59 3.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.94 5.59 3.56
Equity Share Capital 19.26 19.26 11.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.09 2.90 3.14
Diluted EPS 3.09 2.90 3.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.09 2.90 3.14
Diluted EPS 3.09 2.90 3.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Add-Shop Promot #Add-Shop Promotions #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2022 03:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.