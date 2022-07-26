Add-Shop Promot Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore, up 59.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore in June 2022 up 59.11% from Rs. 31.19 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2022 up 67% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022 up 69.51% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2021.
Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2021.
Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 99.00 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.95% returns over the last 6 months and 40.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Add-Shop Promotions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.63
|46.31
|31.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.63
|46.31
|31.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|35.67
|31.69
|23.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.26
|2.58
|-0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|0.01
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.29
|0.54
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.10
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.46
|4.08
|2.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.81
|7.32
|4.62
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.81
|7.32
|4.62
|Interest
|0.09
|0.42
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.72
|6.90
|4.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.72
|6.90
|4.43
|Tax
|1.78
|1.30
|0.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.94
|5.59
|3.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.94
|5.59
|3.56
|Equity Share Capital
|19.26
|19.26
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.09
|2.90
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|3.09
|2.90
|3.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.09
|2.90
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|3.09
|2.90
|3.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited