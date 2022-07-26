Add-Shop Promot Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore, up 59.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore in June 2022 up 59.11% from Rs. 31.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2022 up 67% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022 up 69.51% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2021.

Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2021.

Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 99.00 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.95% returns over the last 6 months and 40.01% over the last 12 months.