English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Add-Shop Promot Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore, up 59.11% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.63 crore in June 2022 up 59.11% from Rs. 31.19 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2022 up 67% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.95 crore in June 2022 up 69.51% from Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2021.

    Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2021.

    Close

    Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 99.00 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.95% returns over the last 6 months and 40.01% over the last 12 months.

    Add-Shop Promotions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.6346.3131.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.6346.3131.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.6731.6923.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.262.58-0.29
    Power & Fuel--0.01--
    Employees Cost0.290.540.25
    Depreciation0.140.100.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.464.082.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.817.324.62
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.817.324.62
    Interest0.090.420.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.726.904.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.726.904.43
    Tax1.781.300.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.945.593.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.945.593.56
    Equity Share Capital19.2619.2611.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.092.903.14
    Diluted EPS3.092.903.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.092.903.14
    Diluted EPS3.092.903.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Add-Shop Promot #Add-Shop Promotions #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 03:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.