Add-Shop Promot Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.19 crore, up 200.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.19 crore in June 2021 up 200.93% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021 up 305.33% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2021 up 252.63% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2020.

Add-Shop Promot EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2020.

Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 88.30 on July 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.63% returns over the last 6 months and 263.23% over the last 12 months.