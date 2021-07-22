Add-Shop Promot Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.19 crore, up 200.93% Y-o-Y
July 22, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.19 crore in June 2021 up 200.93% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2021 up 305.33% from Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.69 crore in June 2021 up 252.63% from Rs. 1.33 crore in June 2020.
Add-Shop Promot EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2020.
Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 105.95 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.94% returns over the last 6 months and 335.83% over the last 12 months.
|Add-Shop Promotions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.19
|28.83
|10.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.19
|28.83
|10.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.87
|20.17
|5.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.29
|2.84
|-0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.42
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.11
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.68
|0.66
|3.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.62
|4.63
|1.27
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.62
|4.63
|1.27
|Interest
|0.19
|0.67
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.43
|3.95
|1.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.43
|3.95
|1.19
|Tax
|0.87
|0.92
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.56
|3.03
|0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.56
|3.03
|0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.14
|2.67
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|3.14
|2.67
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.14
|2.67
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|3.14
|2.67
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited