Add-Shop Promot Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.74 crore, up 22.15% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 11:04 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:Net Sales at Rs 52.74 crore in December 2022 up 22.15% from Rs. 43.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2022 down 11.8% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 down 16.47% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021.
Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.71 in December 2021. Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 52.25 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.27% returns over the last 6 months and -58.02% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations52.7450.6243.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.7450.6243.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods41.3649.9141.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.00-12.70-8.68
Power & Fuel----0.01
Employees Cost0.660.450.38
Depreciation0.150.140.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.944.772.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.638.066.78
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.638.066.78
Interest0.640.220.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.997.836.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.997.836.49
Tax0.291.781.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.716.055.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.716.055.33
Equity Share Capital28.3128.3111.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.923.024.71
Diluted EPS1.923.024.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.923.024.71
Diluted EPS1.923.024.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

