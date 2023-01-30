Add-Shop Promot Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.74 crore, up 22.15% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:04 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:Net Sales at Rs 52.74 crore in December 2022 up 22.15% from Rs. 43.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2022 down 11.8% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 down 16.47% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021.
Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.71 in December 2021.
|Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 52.25 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.27% returns over the last 6 months and -58.02% over the last 12 months.
|Add-Shop Promotions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.74
|50.62
|43.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.74
|50.62
|43.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|41.36
|49.91
|41.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.00
|-12.70
|-8.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.01
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.45
|0.38
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.14
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.94
|4.77
|2.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.63
|8.06
|6.78
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.63
|8.06
|6.78
|Interest
|0.64
|0.22
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.99
|7.83
|6.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.99
|7.83
|6.49
|Tax
|0.29
|1.78
|1.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.71
|6.05
|5.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.71
|6.05
|5.33
|Equity Share Capital
|28.31
|28.31
|11.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.92
|3.02
|4.71
|Diluted EPS
|1.92
|3.02
|4.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.92
|3.02
|4.71
|Diluted EPS
|1.92
|3.02
|4.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited