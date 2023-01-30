English
    Add-Shop Promot Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.74 crore, up 22.15% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Add-Shop Promotions are:Net Sales at Rs 52.74 crore in December 2022 up 22.15% from Rs. 43.18 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2022 down 11.8% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2022 down 16.47% from Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021.
    Add-Shop Promot EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.71 in December 2021.Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 52.25 on January 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.27% returns over the last 6 months and -58.02% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.7450.6243.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.7450.6243.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.3649.9141.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.00-12.70-8.68
    Power & Fuel----0.01
    Employees Cost0.660.450.38
    Depreciation0.150.140.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.944.772.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.638.066.78
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.638.066.78
    Interest0.640.220.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.997.836.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.997.836.49
    Tax0.291.781.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.716.055.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.716.055.33
    Equity Share Capital28.3128.3111.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.923.024.71
    Diluted EPS1.923.024.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.923.024.71
    Diluted EPS1.923.024.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited