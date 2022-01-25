Add-Shop Promot Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 43.18 crore, up 80.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.18 crore in December 2021 up 80.03% from Rs. 23.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021 up 110.74% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2021 up 91.16% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2020.

Add-Shop Promot EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.23 in December 2020.

Add-Shop Promot shares closed at 160.20 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 126.56% returns over the last 6 months and 274.12% over the last 12 months.