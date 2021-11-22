Adcon Capital Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 31.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2021 up 31.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 42.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

Adcon Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2020.

Adcon Capital shares closed at 12.15 on November 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 98.21% returns over the last 6 months and 42.77% over the last 12 months.