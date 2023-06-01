Adcon Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 50.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 50.69% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 587.79% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 341.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Adcon Capital shares closed at 1.66 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.56% returns over the last 6 months and 7.79% over the last 12 months.