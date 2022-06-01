Adcon Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 290.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 290.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 577.17% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 466.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Adcon Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.

Adcon Capital shares closed at 1.54 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 41.28% returns over the last 6 months and 152.46% over the last 12 months.