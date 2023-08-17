Adcon Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 242.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2023 up 242.21% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 up 418.38% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2023 up 387.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Adcon Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Adcon Capital shares closed at 1.54 on August 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -43.80% returns over the last 6 months and -4.94% over the last 12 months.