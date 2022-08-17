Adcon Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 114.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 114.26% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 3164.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Adcon Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

Adcon Capital shares closed at 1.62 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.77% returns over the last 12 months.