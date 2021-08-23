Adcon Capital Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 9.25% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 91.41% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Adcon Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2020.

Adcon Capital shares closed at 10.38 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.68% returns over the last 6 months