Adcon Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 87.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adcon Capital Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 87.33% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 113.62% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 114.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
Adcon Capital shares closed at 2.25 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.31% returns over the last 6 months and 78.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adcon Capital Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.05
|0.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.05
|0.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.33
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.30
|0.28
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.30
|0.28
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.30
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|-0.30
|0.28
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|-0.28
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|-0.28
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|3.55
|3.55
|3.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.08
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.08
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.08
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.08
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited