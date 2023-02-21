Adcon Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 87.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 87.33% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 113.62% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 114.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Adcon Capital shares closed at 2.25 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.31% returns over the last 6 months and 78.57% over the last 12 months.