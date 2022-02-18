Adcon Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, up 474.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in December 2021 up 474.32% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 2086.15% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 2700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Adcon Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Adcon Capital shares closed at 13.23 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)