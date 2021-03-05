Adcon Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2020 up 3% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Adcon Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2019.

Adcon Capital shares closed at 6.46 on March 04, 2021 (BSE)