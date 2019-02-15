Adcon Capital Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 5.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2018 down 5.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 154.44% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

Adcon Capital shares closed at 10.95 on January 21, 2019 (BSE)