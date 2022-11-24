Adcon Capital S Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 30.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 30.69% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 762.44% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 850% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.