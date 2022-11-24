English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Adcon Capital S Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 30.69% Y-o-Y

    November 24, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adcon Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 30.69% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 down 762.44% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2022 down 850% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

     

    Adcon Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.140.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.140.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.040.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.300.070.04
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.300.080.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.300.080.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.300.080.04
    Tax-0.020.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.280.060.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.280.060.04
    Equity Share Capital3.553.553.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.020.12
    Diluted EPS-0.080.020.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.020.12
    Diluted EPS-0.080.020.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Adcon Capital S #Adcon Capital Services #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
    first published: Nov 24, 2022 09:00 am