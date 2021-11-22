Adcon Capital S Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 31.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2021 up 31.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 42.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

Adcon Capital S EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2020.