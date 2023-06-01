English
    Adcon Capital S Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 50.69% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adcon Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 50.69% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 587.79% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 341.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    Adcon Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.330.040.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.330.040.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.700.060.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.040.17
    Other Income-----0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.41-0.040.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.41-0.040.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.41-0.040.17
    Tax0.010.000.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.42-0.040.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.42-0.040.09
    Equity Share Capital30.183.553.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.010.24
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.010.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.010.24
    Diluted EPS-0.04-0.010.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:22 am