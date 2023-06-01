Adcon Capital S Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 50.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adcon Capital Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 50.69% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2023 down 587.79% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 down 341.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.
|Adcon Capital Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.33
|0.04
|0.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.33
|0.04
|0.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.70
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.04
|0.17
|Other Income
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.04
|0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.04
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|-0.04
|0.17
|Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|-0.04
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|-0.04
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|30.18
|3.55
|3.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.01
|0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.01
|0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited