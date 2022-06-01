Adcon Capital S Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 290.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in March 2022 up 290.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 577.17% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 466.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Adcon Capital S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2021.