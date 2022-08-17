 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adcon Capital S Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 114.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adcon Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 114.26% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 3164.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Adcon Capital S EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

 

Adcon Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 0.22 0.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.14 0.22 0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.07 0.17 0.00
Other Income 0.00 -0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.17 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 0.17 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.08 0.17 0.00
Tax 0.02 0.08 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.06 0.09 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.06 0.09 0.00
Equity Share Capital 3.55 3.55 3.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.24 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.24 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.24 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.02 0.24 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:11 pm
